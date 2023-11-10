The Municipal Chief Executive for Effutu, Alhaji Kassim Zebeiru, has called on the media to actively participate in the Hepatitis B awareness campaign.

The Effutu MCE pointed out that Hepatitis B has received less attention compared to other diseases like HIV/AIDS. He urged the media to use their platform to educate and inform the public about the dangers of Hepatitis B.

Kassim Zubeiru, speaking after the staff of the Effutu Municipal Assembly were tested for the disease, noted that the epicenter of the disease is Effutu Zongo. He emphasized that a lot of sensitization and testing are taking place in that part of the constituency to ensure that people receive proper treatment.

“Not long ago, the MP for the area, Alexander Afenyo Markin, announced to the world how Hepatitis B, a silent killer, is affecting Effutu. He even set up a fund of one million cedis to address the issue. However, as an Assembly, we cannot sit idly by as the disease, which has not received the necessary attention, destroys our society. As an assembly, we have partnered with the Mumbies Foundation to screen the staff of the Assembly for the disease. We have also initiated a sensitization campaign in the communities of Effutu, particularly the Zongo, which happens to be the epicenter of the disease.

But I must also emphasize that the media must play a crucial role in creating awareness about Hepatitis B, using their platforms as they have done for HIV/AIDS. This will draw the attention of the public to this silent killer,” Alhaji Kassim Zubeiru said.

The Project Manager and Founder of Mumbis Foundation, Israel Adorbley, reiterated the importance of getting tested for the disease.

He mentioned that the foundation would continue to conduct sensitization and free testing drives to ensure that Effutu becomes free from Hepatitis B.

“The disease is destroying homes and tearing families apart, yet it receives little attention in the media. It is time for the media to join this fight. We are here in the Effutu Municipal Assembly to screen the staff for the disease. This is part of our core mission to ensure the safety of Effutu,” Israel Adorbley said.