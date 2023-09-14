The Effutu Municipality in the Central Region has recorded some alarming figures for the Hepatitis B virus (HBV).

According to the Member of Parliament for the area, Alexander Afenyo Markin, 2106 individuals were screened for the virus, of which 405 tested positive. This includes 68 pregnant women, 148 children, and 189 youth.

Afenyo Markin made this known during a town hall engagement and urged constituents to make themselves available for screening and vaccination.

“We have got some alarming figures in the area of health. This is because a healthy body brings a healthy nation. 2106 of people were screened and 405 tested positive for the virus. This includes 68 pregnant women, 148 children, and 189 youth.

“Hepatitis B destroys our liver and may not show signs until it reaches the chronic stage. A lot of our people are dying slowly from this disease. But as a Member of Parliament, I can’t sit and watch this destroy my constituency. I have committed an amount of one million cedis to help screening and vaccination of people within the constituency. I encourage all to take part in the exercise.”

HBV is a serious disease that can lead to liver cancer and death. Early screening and vaccination are essential to preventing the spread of the virus and its complications.