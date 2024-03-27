The Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has highlighted the importance of a united effort among Ghanaians for the nation’s prosperity.

He emphasized that the road to prosperity requires the combined efforts of all citizens, not solely the leadership.

Speaking at an event hosted by Bradford University, the Effutu Member of Parliament expressed confidence in the government’s ability to address the nation’s challenges.

“As we continue on this journey, let’s remember: the path to prosperity is a journey we embark on together. It demands the collective will of not just our leaders but every Ghanaian. United by strong leadership and a clear vision, we are poised to overcome our challenges, paving the way for a resilient and prosperous Ghana for all.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, as we stand united, let us draw from our collective strength, our shared history, and the indomitable spirit of Ghana. With our gaze fixed on the horizon, we welcome the challenges ahead, confident in our collective ability to overcome them.”

The MP affirmed their commitment to continue building Ghana’s legacy.

“Together, under the banner of unity, resilience, and hope, we will continue to forge Ghana’s legacy—a legacy of commitment to progress, prosperity, and the unyielding spirit of our great nation.”

