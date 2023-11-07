Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh on Tuesday, 7th November 2023 led officials of the Volta River Authority and the National Disaster Management Organization as part of the VRA’s routine visits to affected areas.

Addressing a gathering of stakeholders at the NADMO Emergency Operations Centre at the North Tongu District Assembly in Battor, the Minister said he joined the team to further commiserate with the people and to reiterate government’s continued support for the affected communities.

“We are working together with all stakeholders to support to you” he said. On his partr Chief of Mepe Mankralo Hevi Borbodzi expressed his satisfaction with the efforts by government so far at ameliorating the plight of the people. “This is not a partisan matter; it is about the future of our country. It is just unfortunate that we have to go through these painful circumstances because of this necessary spillage, but as I said it is also not a platform for politicking. We are grateful to government for the interventions so far,” he said.

The team also visited the Central Tongu District Assembly in Adidome where the District Chief Executive, Hon. Thomas Moore Zonyrah expressed satisfaction at the Minister’s visit to the area.

The Minister’s delegation donated 60 bags of Gari, 1200 bags of rice, 90 cartons of mackerel and 56 cartons of oils. The items also included 60 bags of beans, 60 boxes of ekujuice and 60 Boxes of Biscuits. It also included 170 cartons of mackerel, 10 bags of Gari and 25 boxes of solar lamps with panel. Dr. Prempeh said, the items were to be distributed to all the affected communities and further said NADMO will continue its collaboration with the VRA in the distribution relief items.

At the Adidome Farm Institute which is serving as the safe haven for the affected people, Dr. Prempeh reiterated government’s quest through the inter-ministerial committee to ensure that, they are given the needed reprieve. Togbe Kofi Torsu, Mankralo of Bakpa also expressed his appreciation to the Minister and the officials for the continued support.

Speaking to the Press after the engagements, the Minister reiterated his Ministry’s readiness to cooperate with the VRA and all stakeholders in order to get to the bottom of the matter.

The Minister is expected to appear before Parliament with officials of the VRA on Wednesday, 8th November, 2023 to provide the house with an update on the interventions so far on the dam spillage so far.