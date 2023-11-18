The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, says the government’s 2024 budget is aimed at consolidating and completing ongoing infrastructure projects across the country.

Following the presentation of the budget on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, by the Finance Minister, the Minority bemoaned the lack of commitment on the part of the government to clear debt owed to road contractors, which has contributed to about 80 percent of them abandoning sites.

Speaking at the post-budget workshop in Parliament, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, said the government will ensure that the debts owed to contracts are cleared to pave the way for the onward completion of such projects.

“The 2024 budget has been prepared to ensure the accelerated implementation of the PC-PEG [Programme for Economic Growth] to safeguard the recent macroeconomic gains, expand investments to implement the new growth strategy, and chart a new course, consolidate and complete ongoing projects to improve productivity and welfare, and mobilize climate finance to enable us to build resilience and promote climate-sensitive growth.”

“On the provision of growth, including the clearance of road arrears in this budget, this government wants to demonstrate our resolve to build a robust infrastructure network. On statutory funds, we have budgeted for arrears clearance.”

The Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, however, says the government is likely to hurriedly commence projects without dedicated funding sources to satisfy unplanned campaign promises in 2024.

“Overspending is the order of the day in an election year, and to satisfy unplanned campaign promises, projects are hurriedly commenced without dedicated funding sources, and organized labour is assured of improved conditions of service without regard to its impact on the wage bill.”