Jumia, Africa’s leading e-commerce ecosystem, is once again gearing up to launch its much-anticipated online sales extravaganza, the Jumia Black Friday 2023.

Following the immense success of previous years, this year’s campaign promises to be bigger, better, and more exciting than ever before.

In the face of ongoing economic challenges, Jumia is steadfast in its commitment to easing the burden on Ghanaians. The theme for this year’s Black Friday Campaign is Deals Mu Hene #JumiaDealsMuHene, “King of Deals,” reflects Jumia’s dedication to ensuring that consumers can enjoy quality products without breaking the bank.

The campaign, running from November 3rd to 24th aims to provide unparalleled discounts of up to 80% across a wide array of categories, including electronics, phones and tablets, groceries, large appliances, fashion, health, and beauty products.

Jumia has once again partnered with top local and international brands, reaffirming its status as a trusted platform for quality products. Gold partners for this year’s campaign include renowned names such as Samsung and Tecno, with several other esteemed partners like Infinix, TCL, Itel, Nivea, Delron, Bruhm, Hikers, Roch, Itel, and Absolut, ensuring a diverse selection of products and deals.

During the event, consumers can look forward to a plethora of benefits. Daily flash sales at 10 am, 12 pm, and 3 pm will offer irresistible discounts, creating a shopping frenzy among eager customers. Exclusive brand days will feature products at unmatched prices, available only during the campaign period. Furthermore, Jumia offers multiple payment options, including cash on delivery for selected items, payment through cards via JumiaPay, and mobile money transactions, providing convenient and secure payment methods for all shoppers. Small and medium orders can be conveniently picked up at no shipping cost from nearby pickup stations.

Emphasizing its commitment to sustainability, CEO of Jumia Ghana, Sunil Natraj, said “Jumia is leveraging Black Friday as a catalyst for positive change. By implementing eco-friendly packaging and opening 100+ pick-up stations across the country, Jumia is reducing its carbon footprint in Ghana while promoting a greener and healthier supply chain process.”

Join the Jumia Black Friday 2023 Celebration

As Jumia launches its Black Friday campaign dubbed “Deals Mu Hene” consumers are encouraged to download the Jumia application, visit www.jumia.com.gh, or reach out to the customer service lines for a sneak peek into the incredible deals awaiting them. The live chat option on the website and social media platforms (@JumiaGhana) ensures that shoppers can stay updated with the latest offers and participate in this thrilling shopping experience.

About Jumia

Jumia believes in the transformative power of technology for Africa. Through its leading e-commerce platform, Jumia connects millions of consumers with a diverse range of goods and services, offering convenience, affordability, and reliability. Supported by Jumia Logistics for seamless deliveries and JumiaPay for secure online payments, Jumia continues to redefine the retail landscape in Africa.

For more information and exciting updates about Jumia Black Friday 2023, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram: Jumia Ghana

Join us from November 3rd to 24th, 2023, and experience the thrill of unbeatable prices, exclusive offers, and a shopping spree like never before! Jumia Black Friday 2023 – Deals Mu Hene!