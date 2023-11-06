The renal unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital is still closed to outpatient services as of the close of the working day on Monday, November 6.

The hospital’s management had reached a resolution on Friday, November 3 to reopen the centre but has reneged on it.

This closure has been in place since May 22, 2023, inconveniencing patients who rely on dialysis services, forcing them to seek treatment elsewhere.

The Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, Isaac Baah Ofei, told Citi News last Thursday that Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang-Manu had instructed an immediate reopening of the unit, but that directive has yet to be followed through.

A visit to the unit by Citi News’ Eno Safo revealed that it was still closed to OPD services as of 2 pm on Monday.

A partial reopening of the Unit on Wednesday, September 27, was commissioned with an announcement of an increase in dialysis treatment per session from GH¢380 to GHS¢765.42.

The Minority’s spokesperson on health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, chastised the Health Minister for failing to enforce his directive on the unit’s reopening.

A total of 19 outpatients of the renal unit have died since it was closed in May 2023 due to a GH¢4 million debt.