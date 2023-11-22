The Founder and President of All Nations University, Koforidua, ANU, Professor Samuel Donkor, has called for the need to train emergency medicine workforce to help streamline the healthcare delivery system in the country.

According to the university’s management, an aggressive approach by the government in training emergency medicine workforce will not only streamline the health delivery system but also complement the current attrition rate of emergency medical professionals.

Professor Donkor made the call during the 30th Graduation Ceremony of the University in Koforidua, in the Eastern Region.

“The deficit in emergency medicine workforce in the country continues to be a major concern not only for leadership in the health sector but also for academia. An aggressive approach by the government in training emergency medicine workforce will not only streamline the health delivery system of the country but also complement the current attrition rate of health professionals seeking better working conditions outside Africa.

Training emergency medicine workforce in the country will help reduce overcrowding in emergency departments in health facilities, promote the smooth transition of casualties from emergency scenes to hospital emergency departments, allowing timely interventions to save lives.”

The Executive Chairman of JL Properties, Dr. James Condua Orleans-Lindsay, who touched on the theme, “The Impact of Emergency Services on Ghana’s Healthcare Delivery,” while delivering the keynote address, commended the government for its effort to improve emergency health service delivery in the country through the procurement and distribution of three hundred and seven ambulances across the country. Dr. Orleans-Lindsay mentioned that despite these efforts, emergency medical services have not yet received adequate policy attention from governments since independence to help promote quality health delivery in the country.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr. Seth Kwame Acheampong, commended the University for its mission in providing holistic education to students and the role played in shaping the professional and academic dreams of students.

He advised the graduates to always carry along the core values instilled in them during their studies as they embark on their professional journey.

The 30th Graduation of All Nations University saw the graduation of the first batch of 57 graduates from the School of Graduate Studies being awarded Masters of Business Administration in various options such as Accounting, Finance, Information Technology, Hospital Management, and Human Resource Management, among others. 258 from the School of Undergraduate Studies were also awarded bachelor’s degrees in various fields such as Biomedical Engineering, General Nursing, Accounting, Banking and Finance, Human Resource Management, Marketing, Computer Engineering, among others. Eight graduates also received a diploma certificate in Biomedical Engineering, Business Administration, and Computer Science and Engineering.

The Overall Best Graduate went to Miss Rennie Agyekum, while Mr. Noah Horlanyo Keteku-Worwui got the overall best in Biomedical and Allied Health Graduate.