As part of activities to mark this year’s World AIDS Day (WAD), the Ghana HIV and AIDS Network (GHANET), in collaboration with the Network of Persons living with HIV (NAP+), and other stakeholders, is organizing a health walk on Saturday, November 25, 2023, to, among other things, create more awareness on HIV Self-Testing (HIVST).

This year, the theme for the WAD celebration is “Let Communities Lead,” and it is intended to urge persons who are infected and most affected by HIV and AIDS to take up roles and initiatives that can help end the disease as a public health concern by 2030.

In 1988, UNAIDS designated the 1st of December as World AIDS Day (WAD) in remembrance of persons who had lost their lives to the then-ravaging HIV and AIDS menace.

The day was also to be used to create awareness about the pandemic and encourage people to protect and prevent themselves from getting infected. The initiative was embraced by countries around the world and, since then, it has always been celebrated with both global and locally adapted themes.

GHANET, in a statement issued on Monday, November 20, 2023, said the walk will start from Ayi Mensa at 0600 hours and end at Peduase where there will be solidarity statements from government officials, development partners, and civil society organization leaders, as well as persons living with HIV (PLHIV).

Special dignitaries who have been invited to participate in the walk include: Dr. Kwaku Afriyie (Representative of H.E. Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo on the GAC Governing Board); Kwaku Agyeman-Manu (Minister for Health), Dr. Kyeremeh Atuahene (Director-General, GAC); Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye (Director-General, GHS); Dr. Leticia Adelaide Appiah (Executive Director, National Population Council); Mr. Hector Sucilla Perez (Country Director UNAIDS); Prof. Francis Kasolo (Country Representative, WHO), Mr. Daniel Craun-Selka (PEP), and Jennifer Dede Afagbedzi (Municipal Chief Executive, La-Nkwantanang-Madina), who will be hosting the event.

Some of the side attractions include onsite color splashing; onsite face painting; live brass band music; music; live instructor-led aerobics; free condom distribution; free HIV self-testing kits; social networking; photo opportunities; and kenkey party.

