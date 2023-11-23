The National Peace Council (NPC) has called on Ghanaians to live harmoniously with each other to safeguard the country’s peace.

It has urged Ghanaians to protect “the peace and security of the country by creating and using avenues of tolerance, cooperation, and coexistence to sustain the country’s identity as an oasis of peace in Africa.”

This follows the unfortunate violent clashes in some parts of the country which have resulted in the deaths of some citizens.

Reports from Kintampo in the Bono East Region, Nkwanta in the Oti Region, and Wenchiki in the North-East Region indicate that violence has led to the destruction of lives and property in these affected communities.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the NPC reminded Ghanaians “of paragraphs (c), (d) and (i) of

article 41 of the 1992 constitution of the Republic of Ghana which states thus: The exercise and enjoyment of rights and freedoms is inseparable from the performance of duties and obligations, and accordingly, it shall be the duty of every citizen.”

“To foster national unity and live in harmony with others; to respect the rights, freedoms and legitimate interests of others, and generally to refrain from doing acts detrimental to the welfare of other persons. To co-operate with lawful agencies in the maintenance of law and order.”

