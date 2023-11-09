A finance lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School has said that former president John Dramani Mahama’s proposal to operate a 24-hour economy is feasible, but only if the government can provide adequate security.

Professor Lord Mensah told Joy News that the success of such a policy would depend on the government’s ability to ensure that businesses and individuals feel safe to operate at all hours of the day and night.

“If this can work, it all has to do with the foundation the government would lay. And this foundation should start with security services. And once government can provide this 24-hour security, businesses would fall in and this policy would work,” he said.

Mahama has made the 24-hour economy one of the key pillars of his campaign platform for the 2024 presidential election. He argues that such a policy would help to boost economic growth and create jobs.

Other experts, however, have expressed scepticism about the feasibility of a 24-hour economy, pointing to the challenges of providing adequate security and infrastructure.