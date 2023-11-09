The Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has indicated that the Volta River Authority (VRA) may resume spillage should the water level in the Akosombo Dam continue to rise.

He said the VRA is closely monitoring the water level, and if necessary, spillage operations will be initiated.

The VRA initiated the release of excess water from the Akosombo and Kpong dams on September 15, 2023, concluding the process on October 30, 2023.

The spillage led to the destruction of several homes and farmlands.

During a parliamentary session on Wednesday, Dr. Prempeh emphasized that both the VRA and the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) are diligently engaged in the distribution of relief items to affected areas.

“The VRA and NADMO have intensified the distribution of relief items and caused several relief interventions to help lessen the burden of displaced people. The VRA paused the spilling on 30th October 2023. We are still observing the inflows, and if necessary, we may have to spill,” he said.