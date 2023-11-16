The ‘Million Balls Africa Project’ office in Accra has sent a goodwill message to the national team, the Black Stars, ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Madagascar.

The Accra office of the Project urged the team to redeem its recent losses, by winning convincingly against their opponents tomorrow.

Speaking to journalists in Accra yesterday, the Board Chairman of the ‘Million Balls Africa Project’, Charles Cobbinah urged the Black Stars to show selflessness and tact in their bid to qualify for the World Cup.

“Football unites this country and Ghanaians are looking forward to this victory and anything less than that will negatively affect the confidence of Ghanaians in the team. We have appeared and participated at three World Cups and I’m convinced that should we qualify for the next one, Ghana will enjoy the dividends of such a big competition,”, he said.

Charles Cobbinah advised the players not to be complacent, adding that ‘we need to be focused and committed so we win this match because our recent performances are nothing to be proud of’.

The ‘Million Balls Africa Project’, an initiative by ORPED Ghana, seeks to distribute One Million soccer balls to countries in West Africa. This is aimed at providing the most important tool in the game, football, to as many people as possible in the subregion to promote the former and foster community cohesion.