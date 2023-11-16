Thousands of mourners gathered at the forecourt of the State House today, November 16, 2023, and paid their last respects to former First Lady Theresa Kufuor.

The former First Lady died at her home in Peduase, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, October 1, at the age of 87.

She was described by many as a modest and impactful First Lady who influenced many lives and empowered women and children.

Former President John Kufuor described his dear wife as soft-spoken and well-mannered, and her departure has left an unbridgeable void in his life.

The final funeral rites will be performed for the former First Lady at Heroes Park in Kumasi on Saturday, November 18.

Dignitaries, including President Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, were there to bid their farewells to the former First Lady.

Former president John Dramani and a host of others were also at the State House to pay their last respects.

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and Liberia’s Vice President also attended the event.