The Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCO) says it is collaborating with security agencies to categorize their operations in Bawku as a National Security matter.

NEDCO laments the impact of the prolonged conflict on their revenue collection efforts and their customer monitoring.

Maxwell Kotoka, the Communications Manager for NEDCO, told Citi News that his office was unable to deploy its officers, thus necessitating the need for a comprehensive security arrangement to ensure effective operations.

“Management has engaged institutions regarding the possibility of designating our operations in Bawku as a specialized component of national security. Because, while we struggle to collect payments, we are also obligated to ensure a consistent power supply.”

“This creates an environment conducive to insecurity, so it is imperative that power is consistently available to mitigate security concerns… Therefore, it is entirely appropriate for it to be treated as a national security issue,” he emphasized.