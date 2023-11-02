Kennedy Agyapong’s Vision and Personality Resonates with Ghanaians, Says Campaign Team Member

Oliver Amoako, a team member of the Kennedy Agyapong campaign team, says his candidate’s vision and personality resonate with that of Ghanaians.

Amoako stressed that this is why Mr. Agyapong’s “strength is in the grassroots” and he is confident that he will be chosen to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the country.

In an interview on Point of View on Citi TV on Wednesday, Amoako told Selorm Adonoo that Mr. Agyapong is the kind of person Ghanaians need in these difficult and trying times to lead them to betterment.

“Kennedy Agyapong belongs to the grassroots and for him, that is where his strength is. So for us, we are just waiting for November 4,” Amoako said.

“Where we are as a country, the personality of Kennedy Agyapong and his vision resonate with the youth and the masses,” he added.

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto Confident of Securing Mandate to Lead NPP into 2024 Elections

Meanwhile, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, another flagbearer hopeful of the NPP, says he is confident of securing the mandate of delegates to lead the party into the 2024 general elections.

The NPP is expected to elect its flagbearer on Saturday, November 4, ahead of the 2024 general elections, with over 200,000 delegates voting for 4 candidates vying for the slot.

Addressing a press conference to conclude his campaign, the former Agriculture Minister pledged to unite the party and appealed to delegates to vote for him.

“We have taken our campaign from the smallest hamlets to the biggest cities around the country, and we have ensured that our message reaches all 217,000 delegates. In the course of our interactions with the delegates, we have learned a lot about the needs and aspirations of our members on the ground, and these lessons will serve as the foundation for the reforms we intend to carry out if I am elected on Saturday,” Dr. Akoto said.

“Our monitoring and independent research confirm that victory is on the horizon, and the emerging trends in the mood of the delegates encourage me to make a passionate appeal to the undecided to vote for me on Saturday,” he added.