Ahead of the New Patriotic Party’s November 4 primaries, a leading member of the party, Dr. Arthur Kennedy, has asked delegates to look out for the country’s interest, not for a candidate who would give them money.

Speaking in an interview with Selorm Adonoo on The Point of View on Citi TV on Wednesday, he said, “They (delegates) should be looking out for the national interest, rather than who will give them money.”

“They should be looking out for the NPP’s interest, rather than the interest of those who have led the most vibrant political party in sub-Saharan Africa to the edge of bankruptcy and discredit. That is what delegates should be doing.”

Over 200,000 delegates are expected to partake in the NPP’s presidential elections, scheduled for Saturday, November 4, 2023.

The election, which will elect a flagbearer to represent the party in the 2024 general elections, will take place in the various constituencies across all 16 regions of the country.

A total of 436 delegates will vote at the party’s headquarters at Asylum Down, Accra.

In the Ashanti Region, 34,987 delegates will vote, while 4,204 delegates will vote in the Ahafo Region. 39,134 delegates will vote in the Greater Accra Region. Volta has a delegate count of 11,995.

There have been counter-accusations from the camps of Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central, and the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, with the former accusing the latter of bribing him to step down from the race.

The four-horse race is between the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; former Agric Minister, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie; and former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

The former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, resigned from the party in September, after the Special Delegates Conference, and declared his intention to contest as an independent candidate, citing intimidation of his supporters.