The Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has asked stakeholders of the presidential primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to comply with its directives to ensure that the elections are held in a peaceful and orderly manner.

In a statement signed and issued by Simon Osei-Mensah, Chairman of Ashanti REGSEC, on Wednesday, he stressed that the security of the premises will be the responsibility of the State Security, and as such, no machomen or any other private security will be tolerated on the premises.

“No motorbikes will be allowed in and around the premises; no T-shirts, dresses, paraphernalia, or any other item embossed with the names or pictures of aspirants will be allowed on the premises; only staff of the Electoral Commission, accredited polling agents of aspirants, and delegates voting are allowed within the inner perimeter of the premises.”

“Delegates are not allowed to go into the inner perimeter with mobile phones; delegates are advised to leave the premises as soon as they cast their votes; bodyguards of ministers, deputy ministers, and other dignitaries are not allowed to enter the inner perimeter, and bodyguards of ministers, deputy ministers, and other dignitaries are not allowed to carry their weapons within the premises,” he stated.

Mr. Osei-Mensah further underscored that delegates who report to the premises after 2:00 PM will not be allowed to vote, but any delegate who is in the queue before 2:00 PM and has not voted will be allowed to vote.

“The Council wishes to state that anyone who flouts any of the above directives will be dealt with,” he added.