Polls have ended in voting centres in the New Patriotic Party’s presidential election held in all constituencies in the country today, Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Over 203,000 were expected to cast their ballots to decide who becomes the NPP’s flagbearer for the 2023 general elections.

The party is hoping to cling onto power after the 2024 polls with its campaign dubbed breaking the 8-year election cycle jinx and seeking a candidate to help it achieve this objective.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is one of four candidates vying for the NPP flagbearer position.

The other candidates are Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, former Agriculture Minister Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and former Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh.

They’ve all expressed hope of winning the primary although Dr. Bawumia is tipped to emerge victorious.