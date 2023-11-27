Mr. Osman Musah, the CEO of Insaan Company Ltd., has been awarded the prestigious title of the most respected CEO at the 6th Ghana Industry CEO Awards.

This recognition marked a significant milestone for both Mr. Musah and his company, affirming their commitment to excellence in the construction industry.

Insaan Company Ltd., a construction firm that embarked on its journey in 2005, has been a key player in shaping both the private and public sectors in Ghana. The company’s dedication to delivering quality projects has earned them a stellar reputation in the industry.

Operating with a vision that extends beyond the borders of Ghana, Insaan Company Ltd. aspires to leave an indelible mark on the global construction landscape in the near future.

The Ghana Industry CEOs Awards, now in its 6th year, stands as an annual beacon recognizing outstanding chief executives across diverse sectors in corporate Ghana.

CEOs from both private and public sector entities are eligible for nomination and subsequent acknowledgement based on their exceptional leadership.

In an acceptance speech, Mr Insaan said “I am humbled and honoured to be the recipient of this coveted award. It feels great to know that someone somewhere appreciates what you do and how that impacts positively on the operations of your organisation. This award is only going to spur me and my company to greater heights, Isha Allah.

“I thank the organisers for this award. I would like to dedicate this award to first and foremost my clients who have kept faith with the company without whom this award would not have been possible. Secondly to the staff and workers of the company whose hard work, passion, zeal for excellence and dedication to the mission of the company has made this possible. The last but not the least goes to family and friends for their unflinching support and prayers. I can assure you that this is just the beginning of better and greater things to come in the future, Insha Allah”

The award selection process is a democratic one, involving nominations from the Ghanaian public, who meticulously shortlist deserving CEOs.

Following a thorough verification process, the public then votes for the shortlisted nominees. Those CEOs who receive the highest votes in each sector category are declared the winners through the validation process conducted by the awards scheme’s official partners.

The crowning moment took place at the Accra International Conference Centre on the 17th of November 2023, in a gala event attended by industry leaders, dignitaries, and stakeholders.