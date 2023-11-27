The Ministry of Food and Agriculture has announced the closure of roads linked to the Ministerial enclave in Accra ahead of the annual National Farmers’ Day (NFD) celebrations on December 1.

Affected roads will include the Ridge Roundabout through the Principal Streets of Parliament House, Independence Square, the John Evans Alta Mills Court Complex, and the Principal Streets of the National Theatre.

The event, beginning from Monday, November 27th to Friday, December 1st, 2023, will feature a 5-Day Agricultural Fair dubbed “Agrifest Ghana 2023.”

In a statement issued by the Ministry, it advised users of the affected road to find alternative parking spots and routes to ensure compliance with the directive.

“Staff and clients of affected government institutions are kindly requested to park at either Independence Square or Afua Sutherland Park. The Ghana Police Service will be deployed to provide adequate security, ensuring the safety of vehicles parked in these designated areas.”