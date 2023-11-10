Parliament has summoned the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, to provide a briefing to the house on the shooting incident at Sege in the Greater Accra Region, which resulted in the death of one person.

A dispute between residents of Ada and the salt mining firm Electrochem Ghana led to a shooting incident at Toflokpo, resulting in the death of one person and causing injuries to several others.

Speaking after a statement by the Member of Parliament for the area condemning the incident, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu, said the Interior Minister must appear before the house in the first week of December to update the house on the matter.

“I will direct the Minister for the Interior to brief the house about the incident, how the violence came to be perpetrated, and who shot into the crowd, whether it was the police, the security, or the private company.”

“After that briefing, if the Committee of Defence and Interior needs to investigate further, we will provide the appropriate direction,” he stated.