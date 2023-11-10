Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is actively seeking Czech investors for the country.

Dr. Bawumia emphasized that Ghana remains the best country in Africa for investment due to its stability, peace, and growth opportunities for businesses.

He made these remarks during his meeting with the Czech Prime Minister, Peter Fiala, at the Jubilee House in Accra on Thursday.

“Ghana is an excellent place for doing business. We are the most peaceful country in West Africa and the second most peaceful country in Africa. It is crucial for anyone looking to invest in Africa to consider Ghana as the ideal destination for business.”

“I am confident that this will open up opportunities for our respective business sectors,” he stated.