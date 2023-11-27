The Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry (GhCCI) is advocating for a government-private sector partnership in the country’s infrastructure development and road construction.

The Chamber believes that involving the private sector can complement government efforts in advancing the nation’s development.

This call comes in response to the growing public demand for quality roads, leading to protests in various parts of the country.

In an interview with Citi News, Emmanuel Cherry, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the GhCCI, underscored the importance of government collaboration with the private sector.

“Government alone cannot foot the bill of infrastructure development in this country… If you want the country to develop, then the best thing to do is for the government to bring the private sector on board, which it has been able to pass the law. But the act or the law should not be on the table gathering dust. There are some business communities, business persons, or people within and outside the country who have the money and are ready to support the government to build roads,” he said.

Additionally, Mr. Cherry highlighted the need for the government to settle outstanding payments owed to contractors, asserting that contractors are ready and willing to contribute to further road construction initiatives.

“Government should take steps to meet the needs of the contractors and consultants in the country, and we will also be there at its beck and call, to also do the needful,” he added.