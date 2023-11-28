The Director-General for the Cyber Security Authority of Ghana, Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako, has emphasized the need to prioritize cybersecurity due to the increase in technological advancement in the country.

In an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News, he explained that the move has become necessary due to the rapid digitization drive spearheaded by the sitting government.

“There’s a need for us to prioritize investments in cybersecurity because we are digitalizing, and our society is being transformed from the traditional way to digital. Therefore, heavy investments are crucial. Once we are employing digitized infrastructure or seeking to transform our economy through digitization, the question should be: what is the cybersecurity situation, and what capacity is required at all levels?”

Dr. Boasiako also raised concerns about cyber threats, mostly targeted at women and children on social media platforms, due to their vulnerable nature. He is therefore advising that stringent measures be implemented to ensure that cybersecurity projects in Ghana are sustainable.

“In recent times, children are facing risks on the internet. The risks surround the content that they establish on the internet that isn’t meant for children and other cyberbullying activities.”