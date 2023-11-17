Rights and Advocacy Initiative Network (RAIN) in collaboration with its partner ClientEarth have actively been working to address the illegal use of forests and promote good forest and land governance in Ghana. To this effect, a district stakeholder forum was organized on November 16, 2023, as a follow-up on the actions and declaration made in the previous meeting held in March 2023.

The Executive Director for RAIN, Mrs. Doreen Asumang-Yeboah, outlined their interventions in the district and expressed worry about the extent of illegalities especially mining in the district and challenged stakeholders to collaborate to reverse the damaging effect on the environment and humanity.

Mr. Abraham Essel the District manager for Nkawie Forest Service Division highlighted the crucial role forests play in our lives, such as maintaining soil fertility, providing clean air, protecting water bodies, and serving as habitats for wildlife. He also expressed his worry about forest degradation caused by greed and illegal mining. Mr. Essel encouraged the public to report such activities to his office for immediate action. To combat deforestation, Mr. Essel proposed practical solutions like the Modified Tuangya System (MTS), Green Firebreaks, the Green Ghana policy, and Enrichment Planting. These measures aim to protect and restore the forest ecosystem.

Mr. Benard Amanoh, the District Cocoa Officer for Atwima Mponua highlighted the strong connection between cocoa and forests, emphasizing that forest degradation negatively impacts cocoa yields in Ghana. He educated farmers on sustainable farming practices, advising against the use of harmful weedicides that damage soil organisms and reduces the fertility of the soil.

Mr. Bondziedu Simon who was the representative for the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) for Atwima Mponua District, threw more light on some of the causes of fire and best ways fire outbreak could be prevented. He praised RAIN for supporting them to carry out sensitization within communities, which resulted in achieving a target of zero bushfires in the year 2022.

He further called for support from other institutions to provide tools and equipment to enhance the formation of fire volunteer groups within the communities in the district.

Mrs. Sahadatu Ibrahim, who is the District Development Planning Officer, assured participants of the district administration’s support in addressing illegal logging, lumbering, and indiscriminate mining.

Nana Bosompem Acheampong, representing Nana Amanpene Boateng Twum II, expressed his anger at the alarming rate of deforestation and illegal mining. He made it known that; illegal mining is banned on the land. He issued a warning to those involved in such activities, urging them to stop or face the consequences from the overlord and his kinsmen.

Mrs. Asumang-Yeboah, in her closing remarks, emphasized that the shared information demonstrates a collaborative effort among various stakeholders, government bodies, and local leaders to combat deforestation and related issues in Atwima Mponua.

It emphasizes the importance of sustainable practices and the need for collective action to protect the environment for present and future generations. She hinted at the strenuous put up by the team to quell an illegal mining operation in Okyerekrom which received a sound of applause from the gathering.