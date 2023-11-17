The British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriette Thompson, has commended the relief campaign by Citi FM/Citi TV for the victims affected by the Akosombo dam spillage.

She praised the media firm during an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM on Friday while revealing the allocation of £250,000 to address the immediate and long-term impacts of the Akosombo dam spillage.

According to her, the funds would be directed through the Commission’s inter-agency working group on emergency situations.

The British High Commissioner also announced an ocean partnership program for marine scientists in the UK and Ghana, adding that it aims to support Ghana’s blue economy.

“The first thing to do is to congratulate you on raising funds to help all those people who have been terribly affected, to resettle people who need resettling. The UK is working through the Commission’s inter-agency working group on an emergency, and through that group, we will be contributing £250,000 to tackle both the immediate and the long-term effects of the spillage,” she stated.