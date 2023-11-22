The President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Dr. Joseph Obeng Siaw, is urging the government to reconsider the swift decision to restrict the importation of tripe, locally known as “yemuadie,” and other products.

His call follows the government’s recent announcement regarding the decision to restrict the importation of some products into Ghana.

In an interview with Citi News, Dr. Siaw suggested that the government should outline a clear long-term goal to ensure the country is able to produce the targetted communities in abundance.

“The problem has always been whether we are self-sufficient to go with the items we are talking about. And that is why we have been talking about going side by side with the locally produced goods vis-à-vis the imported ones until we become fully self-sufficient before an actual ban can be planned.”

He added that the government must be strategic about this new initiative to avoid food shortages.

“We have to be prudent because people depend on this product for livelihood and commercial purposes. And the availability in abundance to satisfy all of us is what matters. So we have to find a prudent way to manage it so that while we are substituting the import with locally manufactured goods, we do it in a manner that will not create shortages or any unpleasant situation for the people of Ghana.”

Speaking during a press briefing in Parliament, the Minister of Trade and Industry, K.T. Hammond, announced the restriction of about 22 commodities, including tripe.

He explained that this is in line with the government’s broader strategy to bolster local production.

Mr. Hammond also clarified that these restrictions are not to create food scarcity. According to him, it is to encourage a return to self-sufficiency, reminiscent of the “Operation Feed Yourself” initiative during Acheampong’s era.