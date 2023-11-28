The President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association, Dr. Joseph Obeng, says government must provide details and timelines for the implementation of the import restrictions bill currently being considered by Parliament.

According to Dr. Obeng, it is imperative for the government to provide detailed information to Ghanaians about the aims and objectives of the Legislative Instrument to equip them ahead of time.

“What we are expecting is that we have aims and objectives for this policy, and it is not spelt out for even journalists to propagate it well. What is it that we are using the LI to achieve? We want to enhance local productivity. We want to attain self-sufficiency for a period of time. And what are the timelines for this? It doesn’t spell out the timelines. We are not doing this policy in the abstract. All that we are saying is that we should know the timeline so that when we are going to be restricted, we can hold on to something,” he said in an interview on Monday.

Meanwhile, GUTA is part of the six business associations under the umbrella name, Joint Business Consultative Forum, which has submitted a petition to Parliament urging it to reject the import restrictions bill.

The other five are the Food and Beverages Association of Ghana (FABAG), Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana, Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF), Chamber of Automobile Dealership Ghana (CADEG), and Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI).