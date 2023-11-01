The Secretary-General of the Socialist International, Ms Benedicta Lasi Esq has called on members of Parliament across the globe to work together to find lasting solutions to the myriad of challenges the world is currently grappling with.

She made the statements while addressing delegates of the just-ended 147th Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union, held in Luanda, Angola.

She encouraged the delegates to retrace their steps by revisiting the principles of cooperation, diplomacy, and multilateralism that underpin the establishment of the United Nations and other reputable international organizations.

She admonished urgent action by relevant stakeholders in this regard, to redefine the global governance system and to protect a shared future in which all peoples of the world have an opportunity for peace, harmony, and progress.

“We must recommit to the principles that underpin the United Nations and other international organizations: cooperation, diplomacy, and multilateralism. These principles have served as the cornerstones of peace and stability for decades and now more than ever, we need them to work and achieve concrete results and find solutions” she stressed.

This would be the first time Ms Lasi has formally addressed the Inter-Parliamentary Union, following her election to the high office of Secretary-General of the Socialist International.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union is the global organization of national parliaments, committed to promoting peace through parliamentary diplomacy and dialogue with over 180 members across the globe.