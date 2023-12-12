Ghanaian Featherweight Boxer, Abdul Wahid Omar, recognizes the considerable pressure on boxers to clinch medals for Ghana at the forthcoming 13th African Games in March 2024.

Boxing, categorized as a non-Olympic qualifier, will be featured alongside various sports disciplines such as Arm-wrestling, Beach Volleyball, Chess, Cricket, Handball, Hockey, Judo, and Taekwondo.

🏅 Ready for the 13th African Games Olympic qualifiers? 🌍 Which sports disciplines are you most excited to watch? 🏃‍♂️🏊‍♀️🏀 Join the discussion at the comment section!#AfricanGames #Accra2023

#OlympicQualifiers pic.twitter.com/idtv94GglS — 13th African Games, Accra 2023 (@Accra2023AG) August 8, 2023

🏆 Ready for the ultimate showdown? 🌍 Let’s talk Non-Olympic qualifiers at the 13th African Games 🎯 Which sports disciplines are you most excited to watch? Drop your top picks below and let’s ignite the conversation! 🔥🗣️#AfricanGames #Accra2023 pic.twitter.com/To7RAa1vBv — 13th African Games, Accra 2023 (@Accra2023AG) August 14, 2023



Despite the challenge, Abdul Wahid Omar expresses confidence in Team Ghana’s performance at the games scheduled for March next year.

The pressure is on us to win medals for mother Ghana, it is not going to be easy. Hosting the games here in Ghana doesn’t guarantee medals if we don’t work hard for it. I have been at past All African Games, so i know what it takes to be at that level. We are pleading with the authorities to help us start working faster, with adequate support, we can win medals for Ghana.

Twelve boxers who represented Ghana at the African qualifying tournament held in Senegal for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris were all kicked out.

Wahid Omar Abdul was part of the 12 boxers who failed to make a mark at the qualifying event in Senegal and will be hoping to change the narrative when another opportunity presents itself in January.



The Black Bombers will have another chance to qualify some boxers to compete at the Olympic Games, with a qualifying tournament scheduled for January in Paris.

The Bombers will also represent Ghana at the upcoming 2023 13th edition of the African Games in March next year.