The Staff and Management of Zenith Bank Ghana have held a Light-Up and Carols Night ceremony, in remembrance of the birth of Jesus Christ and to formally usher in the 2023 Christmas festivities.

Patrons at the event held last Friday, December 8, 2023, at the Bank’s Head Office at No. 37 Independence Avenue, Ridge, were treated to melodious tunes and carols by Bank staff to glorify God and show appreciation for his goodness throughout the highly successful year, 2023.

The Bank’s building, frontage and walls were lit with beautiful colours as the MD/CEO turned on the lights to usher in the festive celebrations.

The Bank has also decorated the Big Six Roundabout, its medians as well as at the Terminal 3 Roundabout with lights, motifs, and Christmas ornaments to spread the Christmas cheer to the general public.

Mr. Onwuzurigbo said Zenith Bank is the pacesetter of what has become a national initiative to beautify the city’s landscape during the festive period since 2018. He added that the ceremony was one that was dear to his heart.

In his remarks, he encouraged, “In the glow of these lights, let us reflect on the resilience that defines us as a bank and as individuals for we have not only weathered the storm but illuminated the path for more growth and success.”

Financial Performance

Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank, Henry Onwuzurigbo, addressing the audience said, “2023 has been a very remarkable year for our Bank. We have achieved feats never seen or recorded in the history of our bank’s financial performance.”

He said the Bank made its best unaudited pre-tax profit ever with a growth of 82% – from 403 million cedis in September 2022 to 735 million cedis in September 2023.

“Also, our total assets grew to GH¢12.03 billion, a 14.57% increase from the GH¢10.5 billion recorded during the comparable period of the third quarter of 2022,” he said.

Mr. Onwuzurigbo said when the Bank thought business with customers would decrease, instead, “we saw an increase in total deposits by 22% which amounted to GH¢ 10.2 million, from the previous year’s figure of GH¢8.4 million.”

Touching on expansion, he said Zenith Bank recently moved its Achimota branch to a new and more friendly business location and was on the verge of expanding its business locations to other jurisdictions within the first quarter of 2024.

“These are successes chalked, despite the challenges and uncertainties that rocked the Banking industry in the early part of 2023.

With this performance so far, we are determined, motivated and confident as a bank to exceed our 2023 end of year financial targets,” he stated.

The MD/CEO used the opportunity to express his appreciation to the customers, the Board, Management, staff as well as the media for the feats attained in 2023.

“We look forward to the future, rest assured that our focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, financial stability will continue to guide us,” he said.