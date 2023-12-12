Deputy Youth and Sports Minister, Evans Bobie Opoku, is optimistic that Ghana will meet the deadline for the completion and handover of the two designated facilities in preparation for the 2023 Africa Games.

The nation has identified two key venues for the prestigious event. One is the Olympic site situated in Borteyman, designed to feature state-of-the-art sports facilities such as tennis courts, a swimming pool, a gymnasium, and various other amenities.

In addition, the University of Ghana site has been designated, where ongoing efforts include the renovation of the school’s stadium and the construction of a rugby field. Despite the active construction and development activities at both locations, the completion of these facilities remains pending. Officials involved in the project have set a target to finalize the construction before the commencement of the 2024 event.

The Olympic site in Borteyman, with its modern sports infrastructure, is poised to provide an exceptional environment for various athletic competitions. The facilities, including tennis courts and a swimming pool, underscore Ghana’s commitment to hosting a successful and world-class sporting event.

Simultaneously, the University of Ghana site is undergoing renovations to enhance the existing stadium and introduce a new rugby field.

While acknowledging that active construction is ongoing, Deputy Minister, Evans Bobie Opoku remains confident that efforts will enable the timely completion of both facilities, setting the stage for a successful hosting of the 2023 Africa Games.

“We will be able to complete the facilities before the December deadline. The ministerial board and everyone has been there since the 100-day countdown and we are very impressed. We will surely meet the deadline,” he said.

About 5,000 athletes, 3,000 officials and over 30,000 fans are expected in the country for the Games, which will be held between March 8, 2023, and March 23, 2023.