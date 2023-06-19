Zenith Bank Ghana successfully organized its highly anticipated health walk last Saturday in Accra.

The flagship event, which had not been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, saw a massive turnout of participants eager to engage in a healthy and invigorating activity.

Under the leadership of the new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO), Henry C. Onwuzurigbo, Zenith Bank Ghana revived the health walk, attracting thousands of participants including management, staff, customers, and partners of the bank.

The two-hour, six-kilometre walk commenced after an energizing aerobics session at the Zenith Heights head office located in Ridge, Accra.

Amidst cheerful songs and lively brass band music, the participants walked at a brisk pace through various notable landmarks, including the Ridge Roundabout, Osu Cemetery, Ebenezer Church, Osu Oxford Street, Danquah Circle, the Ringroad, and the Ako Adjei Interchange, before returning to the Zenith Heights.

The theme of the health walk was “Everyone Can Bank with Us,” highlighting Zenith Bank’s commitment to providing a diverse range of products and services that cater to the needs of customers from all walks of life. The event aimed to raise awareness about the bank’s convenient and secure banking solutions that facilitate everyday financial transactions.

During an interview with the press, Mr. Onwuzurigbo expressed his satisfaction with the turnout and stressed the importance of prioritizing health and well-being.

He emphasized Zenith Bank’s dedication to ensuring the health of both customers and staff, stating, “We believe that health is wealth, and at Zenith Bank, we don’t compromise on the health of our customers and staff. This event provided an opportunity for everyone to de-stress and contribute to living a healthy lifestyle. We are thrilled about the massive turnout.”

Furthermore, Mr. Onwuzurigbo revealed his intention to make the health walk a regular routine once again, recognizing its numerous benefits beyond the promotion of physical well-being.

He stressed the opportunity for customers and staff to bond and strengthen relationships during such events.

Dignitaries who participated in the health walk included the CEO of the Ghana Association of Banks, John Awuah; the Board Chairperson of the bank, Mrs. Freda Duplan as well as board members; Dr. Juliette Modupe Tuakli and Mr. Kwesi Boatin.

The event was climaxed with surprise giveaways to some participants.