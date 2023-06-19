The Africa Prosperity Network (APN) successfully launched the highly anticipated second edition of the Africa Prosperity Dialogues on Sunday, 18th June 2023, at the esteemed Africa Trade House in Accra.

The event witnessed the presence of influential figures, including the Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Samira Bawumia who served as the Guest of Honour.

The gathering of key business players and stakeholders highlighted the importance of collaboration and economic growth in Africa.

Dr. George Agyekum Donkor, President of the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development, delivered a compelling keynote address that emphasized the significance of closer collaboration between private sector actors across the continent.

Dr. Donkor commended the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) secretariat for their commendable work and called for increased efforts to leverage the potential of this landmark initiative.

The AfCFTA has played a crucial role in promoting regional integration and advancing intra-African trade.

Dr. Amany Asfour, President of the African Business Council, brought her expertise to the stage, providing valuable insights on the current business landscape in Africa.

She emphasized the immense potential for growth and prosperity, urging businesses to embrace new opportunities and invest strategically.

Dr. Asfour emphasized the pivotal role of the private sector in driving innovation, creating employment opportunities, and fostering sustainable development throughout Africa.

H.E. Albert Muchanga, Commissioner for Trade and Industry of the Africa Union Commission, also addressed the audience, emphasizing the importance of the AfCFTA in enhancing Africa’s competitiveness and economic resilience.

Commissioner Muchanga reiterated the Commission’s commitment to supporting and enabling private sector participation in the AfCFTA implementation.

This historic agreement is poised to unlock new opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs across the continent.

The launch event also featured statements of support from key stakeholders, further amplifying the significance of the Africa Prosperity Dialogues.

H.E. Maher Kheir, Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Ghana, H.E. Wamkele Mene, Secretary General of the AfCFTA Secretariat, Hon. Francis Asenso Boakye, MP and Minister of Works and Housing in Ghana, Dr. Ibrahim Awal Mohammed, Minister for Tourism, Arts, and Culture in Ghana, and Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to the President of the Republic of Ghana, all expressed their support for the initiative.

The Africa Prosperity Network, a private and independent organization established in Ghana, serves as a continental network focused on advocating for the collective ownership of the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

Their mission centers on fostering enhanced private sector participation in the implementation of the AfCFTA, with a sense of urgency and determination.

The second edition of the Africa Prosperity Dialogues promises to be a pivotal platform for dialogue, collaboration, and knowledge sharing among key business players. By facilitating discussions and promoting partnerships, the event aims to chart a path towards sustainable economic development and shared prosperity throughout Africa.

For more information and to engage in the Africa Prosperity Dialogues, please visit the official website of the Africa Prosperity Network, www.africaprosperitynetwork.com.