The criminal case against the Juaben New Patriotic Party constituency chairman, Alexander Kwabena Sarfo-Kantanka, has been adjourned to January 23, 2024.

Alexander Kwabena Sarfo-Kantanka is facing 26 corruption charges for allegedly giving out bribes to assembly members in the area to facilitate his approval as Municipal Chief Executive for Juaben, when the president nominated him for the position.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor opened investigations into the allegations after Mr. Sarfo-Kantanka was seen in a viral video demanding a refund of monies he had allegedly paid to the assembly members, supposedly to facilitate his approval, after he was rejected for the second time.

The Kumasi High Court commenced the full trial against Mr. Sarfo-Kantanka on October 20, 2022.

The OSP in an update posted on X disclosed that the prosecution closed its case after six witnesses were called in the course of the trial.

The Republic v Alexander Kwabena Sarfo Kantanka Ruling on submission of no case by lawyers of Mr. Sarfo Kantaka adjourned to 23 January 2024. Prosecution has closed its case in the trial of the MCE nominee for Juaben in the Ashanti Region for corruption in respect of a public… — Office of the Special Prosecutor-Ghana (@ospghana) December 6, 2023

The rejected nominee earlier pleaded not guilty to all the charges and was granted GH¢90,000 bail.