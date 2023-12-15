The Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, says his proposed bill, seeking to amend the country’s Public Holidays Act 2001 (Act 601) by providing an additional two Islamic public holidays, is aimed at ensuring inclusiveness and religious diversity.

These days are Tashreeq (a day after the Eid-al-Adha Festival) and Shaqq (a day before the Eid-al-Fitr).

The bill was submitted to the Clerk of Parliament on Wednesday, 29th November 2023, and is currently being processed.

Speaking in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on the Point Blank segment Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Thursday, Mr. Sosu said, “In my view, I think it is the best way to promote inclusiveness, religious diversity, get everybody in, and let everyone know that everyone matters.”

The Madina MP stressed that the current regime was unfair and discriminatory and did not allow for the full manifestation of the Islamic faith by Muslims, as enshrined and guaranteed by the 1992 Constitution and other international laws and treaties.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Madina MP said the amendment of the Public Holidays Act 2001, Act 601, formed part of efforts to realize the achievement of a more progressive, productive, and inclusive society.

“The right of every Ghanaian to freedom of religion is a fundamental one. In Article 21(c) every Ghanian has the freedom to practice any religion and to manifest any religion. Being the 2nd dominant religion in Ghana, Ghanaian Muslims must have equal opportunities when it comes to the celebration of religious festivals.”