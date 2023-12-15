Management of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) says it has initiated a full-scale investigation into the siphoning of fuel from its boom truck.

This action comes in response to the publication of a video depicting the siphoning of fuel from an ECG boom truck.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the ECG disclosed that the involved staff member has been identified as a driver stationed at the regional office of ECG in Cape Coast and has commenced an investigation into the issue.

“The Management of ECG’s attention has been drawn to a TV3 publication of a viral video showing the siphoning of fuel from an ECG boom truck. The staff involved in the alleged siphoning of fuel from the ECG boom truck, with registration number GV 2474-14, has been identified as a driver stationed at the regional office of ECG in Cape Coast.”

“A full-scale investigation has commenced in line with our disciplinary procedure.”

It encouraged the general public to report any wrongdoing by its staff via its call centre and WhatsApp line on 0302 611 611.