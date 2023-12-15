The Teacher Trainees’ Association of Ghana (TTAG) has planned a meeting to discuss measures to demand payment of allowances owed to its members.

The delay, according to the trainees, has caused untold hardships for them, particularly in terms of feeding and the purchase of teaching and learning materials.

In an interview with Citi News, the President of the association, Japheth Nana Kwame, said the meeting would determine their next move until the government addressed their demands.

“We have still not received the money, and we don’t know when it will be paid or the number of months out of the four months owed that will be paid. We have a few days to end the academic year, and we cannot allow the situation where the students will not get their money, and it enters the next academic year.”

“So during the meeting, we are going to determine what kind of action we are taking as this week passes, and we are not hearing anything substantial.”