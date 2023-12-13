Two personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service are currently in the custody of the Damongo police for murder.

The two, along with others who are on the run, stand accused of beating 27-year-old Shurazu Nuhu, a laborer, over suspected theft of a mattress.

The brother of the deceased, Zakaria Mudasiru, narrated to Citi News how his brother was allegedly killed.

“It was last week on Saturday evening around this hour when a woman came to this house and asked for him. We informed the woman that he was not around. Later, around 8 in the night, he came in with three guys and was handcuffed, riding on an Okada. Upon checking, my brother had been severely brutalized and assaulted. They claimed that he had stolen their mattress, so we inquired whether they had seen him with the mattress or not. They responded negatively, stating that they were still conducting investigations. They were here to determine if the mattress was present or not. We informed them that the mattress was not in the house, allowing them permission to check his room.”

“After searching and not finding the mattress, we instructed them to hand him over to the police. They reported to us that they had informed the police, who expressed frustration with such cases and advised them to handle it on their own. Early Sunday morning, we discovered that he was missing. We searched for him, and yesterday we found him, in a weakened state. We were in the process of preparing a police report and arranging for him to be taken to the hospital. This morning, we woke up only to discover that we had lost our brother.”

Mr. Mudasiru also emphasized the family’s demands for justice for their brother.

” What we are demanding for is Justice. No matter who you are, no matter where you are coming from, you shouldn’t be denied of your justice”.

The brother of the deceased accused the Fire Service People of the death of his brother.