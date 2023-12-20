In an unexpected turn of events, the late Manasseh Addison Sackey, a 34-year-old headteacher and incumbent assemblyman, has emerged victorious in the Teberebie electoral area election in Tarkwa, Western Region.

Despite the tragic incident of his drowning in a river connecting Aklika on Monday, December 4, Teacher Obour, as he was fondly known, has been reelected.

Teacher Obour, the headteacher at Teberebie M/A Junior High School, secured 860 votes in Tuesday’s District Assembly Elections.

His closest contender, Benard Obeng, trailed closely with 857 votes. The unexpected outcome has left the community in awe and sparked conversations about the profound impact Teacher Obour had on the lives of those he served.

The late assemblyman had been actively campaigning to seek re-election to continue his service to the Teberebie community when he drowned on his way to visit a remote community.

The community members, in a poignant display of appreciation for his dedication and contributions, have posthumously elected Teacher Obour.