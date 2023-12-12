The Majority in Parliament is urging the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) not to relent in its efforts to fight corruption.

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, addressed journalists on November 29, expressing grave concerns over the increasing trend of dismissive rulings in corruption cases.

He warned that this could lead to dire consequences for the country’s anti-corruption efforts.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, during proceedings in Parliament on Tuesday, stated that the law establishing the OSP was an act of futility.

However, during a debate ahead of the approval of an amount of GHS149 million for the services of the OSP for the year 2024, the Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, charged the Special Prosecutor not to give up on his work.

He indicated, “We need to support the Special Prosecutor. This is the first time a government has boldly walked a political talk from the manifesto into bringing an enactment to give it the life that it needs. Let’s encourage the Special Prosecutor to do his work. And Mr. Speaker, as a practitioner in our courts… I would want to encourage the Special Prosecutor never to give up. I would want to encourage the office to strengthen itself with the limited resources that it gets, move through the court system, and get the court to appreciate its work.”