The 1999 year group of Adisadel College in Cape Coast have cut sod to commence the construction of an ultra-modern solar system for the school.

The project is expected to be completed and commissioned in March 2024 coinciding with the school’s 114th anniversary and speech and prize given day.

The project when completed will generate 80% of the college’s energy needs resulting in substantial cost savings.

It will also enhance the learning environment for students of the school since they will not have to depend too much on the national grid for power.

The 1999 year group of the school raised an amount of GHC2 million cedis to support the solar project.

David Kattah the chairman of the 1999 year group emphasized the importance of the project adding that this will bring dual benefits.

“The solar project represents a transformative advancement for Adisadel College, not only in terms of sustainable energy practices but also in enhancing the teaching and learning environment of our students. The use of solar will reduce the over-reliance on traditional energy sources.

By this we are creating a cleaner and more conducive atmosphere for learning while instilling in students and school authorities a sense of environmental responsibility,” chairman of the 1999 year group David Kattah said.

“We are calling on all old boys of the school and corporate Ghana for their support,” he added.

The sod-cutting ceremony drew people from all walks of life to attend including the 1999 year group, alumni, and local dignitaries.

The ceremony marks a pivotal moment in the college’s history, signalling its dedication to embrace innovation and sustainable energy.

Public Relations Officer for the 1999 year group Godfred Agyakum indicated the financial gains the use of the solar will accrue the school in terms of saving money on the traditional mode of electricity.

“We know for a fact that the solar project when completed will benefit the school a lot by saving them money. As 1999 year group we came together as a group to organise money for this project. But the maintenance culture of the project is important to us and so we have signed a contract with a company to manage the facility if it is completed.

“We also have plans of establishing a fund where old students of Adisadel College and other benevolent organisations will be encouraged to make donations towards the fund”the Public Relations Officer for the group told Citi News.

About Adisadel College

Adisadel College is one of the top notched secondary schools in Cape Coast and was founded in 1910 with its motto ‘Vel Primus, Vel Cum Primis which means either the first or with the first. The college has a rich history of academic excellence and is renowned for nurturing leaders in various fields. Adisadel College is dedicated to providing a holistic education that fosters intellectual and moral growth in its students.