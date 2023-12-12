To complement the government’s effort in promoting healthy conditions for inmates at Ankaful Prisons Main Camp, ASA Savings and Loans have donated a variety of drugs to support the facility.

Some of the drugs presented include boxes of Antibiotics, Painkillers, Paracetamol, Drez Solutions, Dewormer, Deep Heat Ointments, Antimalaria, Cough Mixtures, Vitamin C tablets, Trisilicate, Folic Acid, among others.

Area Manager for the Cape Coast branch of ASA Savings and Loans Gideon Asante Yeboah commended the prison staff for the zeal they attached to performing their duties.

Branch Manager of ASA Savings and Loans in Elmina, Augustine Owusu, is hopeful the support will help bring the needed transformation of in-mates adding that the facility should expect more from the company going forward.

Mr Richard Nartey, the CSR Manager explained that the initiative forms part of ASA’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to people in the communities that it operates in.

“I want to encourage the staff to put the materials presented to good use to improve healthcare delivery at the facility,” Richard Nartey noted.

“ASA Savings and Loans is focused on empowering especially women in their business activities to eradicate poverty and we are committed to improving education and healthcare delivery across the country he added.

The leadership of the Prisons commended ASA for the kind gesture, describing it as timely.

Acting Officer-In-Charge of the Ankaful Main Camp, Chief Superintendent of Prisons, Dr. Aaron Agbenyegah Agbo upon receiving the drugs on behalf of the Ankaful Prisons, expressed his sincere gratitude to the management of ASA Savings and Loans for stocking the infirmary with the variety of medicines.

Dr. Agbo seized the opportunity to appeal to other benevolent individuals and organizations to come to their aid. “Our workshops used in training the inmates, and the clinic in particular needs renovation to enhance service delivery” he added.