Accra came alive with music and excitement on Saturday, December 23, 2023, as one of Ghana’s most celebrated singers Jane Fara Fauzzier Afia Boafowaa Yahaya Awindor, popularly known as Efya hosted her highly-anticipated “Efya Live” concert.

The event, held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) was a star-studded affair, bringing together some of Ghana’s biggest musical talents for a night of unforgettable performances.

Efya, known for her mesmerizing vocals and electrifying stage presence, did not disappoint. Clad in sparkling apparel, she owned the stage, enthralling the audience with her puissant renditions of both her classic hits and newer material.

The night was not just about Efya, though. Sarkodie, Ghana’s most decorated rapper, took to the stage and set the crowd ablaze with his energetic performance. He and Efya performed their collaborative track, ” Saara” sending the audience into a frenzy.

R2bees, the popular duo known for their infectious blend of Afrobeats and hip-hop, also brought their A-game to the concert. Their high-energy set had the crowd dancing and singing along to every word.

Becca, another of Ghana’s finest singers, added a touch of sweetness to the night. Her smooth vocals and stage presence were a welcome contrast to the high-octane performances of the other artists.

One of the memorable moments of the events was Efya’s performance with contemporary Highlife superstars Kwabena Kwabena and Bisa Kdei.

But it wasn’t just the established stars who shone on the night. Talented newcomers like Esi and Darkoa also took to the stage and impressed the audience with their fresh sounds and undeniable talent.

Other notable showbiz personalities that graced the event included Nana Ama Mcbrown, Wendy Shay, Fella Makafui, Muna Gucci, Salma Mumin, and Adu Safowa.

The “Efya Live” concert was more than just a musical event; it was a celebration of Ghanaian music and culture. The diverse lineup of artists showcased the richness and depth of the Ghanaian music scene the “Efya Live” concert was a night to remember.

Patrons who spoke to GhanaWeekend after the event expressed their enthusiasm for how it was organized.