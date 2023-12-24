The ruling New Patriotic Party has rejected claims that some national executives of the party are undermining the electoral processes in the party’s upcoming parliamentary primaries.

It comes after a leading member of the party Dr Victor Kwasi Amandu in a post accused some national executives of undermining the electoral process

According to him, the posture of some of the executives makes it appear as though seats are being offered to the highest bidder.

In a statement, the academic who is a member of the diaspora branch of the party said if the conduct of the executives is not checked they will continue to derail democratic practices in the party.

“There are reports that some national officers of the NPP, including the General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, have engaged in activities undermining the electoral process, with accusations of gross display of arrogance and seats being essentially declared “for sale.”

“Such developments have dire implications for the democratic processes within the political landscape of the NPP, especially as the party aims to break the eight-year governance cycle. While it’s crucial to approach such claims with discernment, the gravity of the accusations demands a thorough investigation and caution from the National Executive Committee and National Council,” he wrote.

However, reacting to the claim, Deputy National Communications Director of the ruling NPP Asiedu Kokuro said the allegations are untrue.

“It is not true, those claims are false, it is somebody’s conjecture,” he told Starr News.