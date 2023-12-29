A non-governmental organization, Emerge New Woman has provided seed fund to some selected women as an honour of their incredible journey, marked by new milestones, conquered challenges and collective growth.

Speaking at its annual event, the founder of the organization, Lady Mae expressed gratitude to the incredible women of the Emerge New Woman Community for their unwavering dedication and passion – recognizing each member as a testament to the strength and resilience that defines the community.

“This year, we’ve faced our share of trials and triumphs. We’ve shown resilience in adapting to changes, strength in navigating uncertain waters, and unity in supporting each other in the emerging community, through every twist and turn. But amidst all this, we’ve also learned the art of letting go—releasing fears that hold us back, old patterns that hinder our progress, and limitations that confine our aspirations”.

She added that, as they collectively embark on the journey into the new year, the spirit of empowerment and unity should continue to be the driving force behind Emerge New Woman’s success.

“Looking ahead, I’m excited about the possibilities that await us. We stand on the brink of new beginnings, fresh opportunities, and uncharted territories. Let us step forward into this new chapter with courage, enthusiasm, and an unwavering belief in our potential to create ripples of change.”

Emerge New Woman is an organization that seeks to empower women with emotional frustration through the journey of recovery to enable them to achieve a life of fulfillment.

The Emerge community has become a haven of support for women, where members have learnt the art of tackling fears, old patterns, and limitations hindering progress and confining aspirations.