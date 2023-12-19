Ghana Athletics is urging the government to allocate a $1 million investment in Ghanaian athletes to enhance their chances of winning an Olympic medal.

The Vice President of Ghana Athletics, Charles Osei Asibey contends that Ghanaian athletes possess significant potential and surpass many global competitors.

He emphasizes the necessity of providing maximum support to help them achieve their goal of securing a medal at the Olympics.

In its 18 global appearances, Ghana has yet to secure a medal in track and field events at the Olympic Games. However, this outcome could be transformed with strategic investments to enhance the team’s skill set.

“We challenge Ghana and the government, to give athletics $1 million and we’ll get you the results you’re asking.”- Osei Asibey told a press conference on Monday. “The other Athletes you see all over the world are not better than our athletes, remember our athletes are student-athletes,- they live in the States, in the UK. If they don’t work, they cannot feed. “Kenya decided to make Omanyala a national project, see what the Nigerians are doing, they have companies and individuals and even the states supporting their student-athletes.”. “What have we done for athletes? Anytime I say this, I speak with passion, in the last 10 years no discipline has done better than athletics, it’s a fact.”

With the 2023 Africa Games on the horizon, Ghana aims to accumulate more medals as the country hosts the event.