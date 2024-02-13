Ghana Athletics has confirmed that 38 athletes will represent the country in the upcoming 13th All-African Games.

These athletes will cut across the track and field events with the hope of racking up medals for Ghana as they host the rest of the continent.

The athletes will comprise local and foreign-based stars with the likes of 100m record holder, Benjamin Azamati and 200m record holder, James Dadzie expected to lift high the flag of Ghana.

Commonwealth Games bronze medalist, Joseph Paul Amoah will be coming down to compete for Ghana at the African Games as well.

From the 3rd Open Championship held at the University of Ghana Stadium yesterday, Edwin Gadayi and Sarfo Antwi have all made the time and will be competing for Ghana when the tournament starts on March 8, 2024.

African Games defending champion in the women’s high jump, Rose Yeboah, will not be part of team Ghana’s contingent, and neither will 2019 long jump silver medalist, Deborah Acquah as per Citi Sports checks.

Speaking to Citi Sports after the Open Championships in Accra, Coach Salamatu Musa said her team is ready to leave a mark.

“We are ready but we will continue to prepare ahead of the big competition. We want to make mother Ghana proud and we want to show everyone that we want to make them happy. These athletes are super excited and improving their times and distances,” she said.

The President of Ghana Athletics, Bawa Fuseini could not hide his excitement that Ghana finally has an internationally approved mondo track to aid athletes train properly to compete for the country.