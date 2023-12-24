Its hills and jungles are rich in gold, diamonds and bauxite, while huge oil deposits have been found off its coast.

While Guyana’s economy is growing fast, Venezuela’s is suffering.

Nicolas Maduro, the president of Venezuela, staged a referendum on 3 December to assert popular support for his country’s claim to Essequibo.

The result was widely challenged and disputed but he nonetheless published new maps and legislation showing Essequibo as part of Venezuela, named a new governor and offered identity cards to those living in the sparsely populated region.

He has also ordered the state oil company to issue extraction licences.

Mr Maduro has subsequently met Guyana’s President, Irfaan Ali, and agreed not to use force, but he has maintained his territorial claim and both sides are still at odds over how the border dispute could be settled legally.

This week the Lloyd’s insurance market in London added Guyana to its list of riskiest shipping zones.